Black Maple Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 49,250 iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iMedia Brands by 19.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. 30,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,173. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $113.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMBI shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

iMedia Brands Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

