Black Maple Capital Management LP Buys New Position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU)

Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 217,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger makes up approximately 1.2% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter worth approximately $408,000.

NASDAQ:BRIVU traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,565. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

