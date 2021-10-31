BlackRock Inc. Has $13.23 Million Stake in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) by 2,071.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Clene were worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Clene in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clene in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $333.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.11. Clene Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clene in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Clene Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

