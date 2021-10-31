BlackRock Inc. Has $13.60 Million Stock Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,297,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 81.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $892.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

