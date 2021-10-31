BlackRock Inc. Has $13.77 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,285 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.21% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $13,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Poland ETF alerts:

Shares of EPOL opened at $23.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.