BlackRock Inc. Has $14.10 Million Stock Holdings in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,341,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.80% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $14,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEEL. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.05. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEEL shares. Roth Capital raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

