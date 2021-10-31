BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $13,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAM opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.54 million. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Pampa Energía Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

