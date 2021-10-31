BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,593,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,989,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Canaan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canaan during the second quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Canaan during the first quarter worth about $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Canaan during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Canaan during the first quarter worth about $336,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:CAN opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 122.43 and a beta of 4.42. Canaan Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

