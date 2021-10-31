BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,937 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,500 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

HIMS opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of -0.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

