BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.97

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.97 and traded as low as $14.82. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 88,314 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.