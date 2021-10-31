Bleichroeder LP Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
