Blue Grotto Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,000. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store accounts for 3.3% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,759,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,705,000 after buying an additional 112,998 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,150,000 after buying an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,730,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.73.

CBRL stock opened at $133.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.57 and a 12-month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.17%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

