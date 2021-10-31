BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Invests $25.48 Million in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 585,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,477,000. The New York Times accounts for about 6.2% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The New York Times by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares during the period. Anabranch Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Anabranch Capital Management LP now owns 669,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,876,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,721,000 after buying an additional 318,079 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NYT opened at $54.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

