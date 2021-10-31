BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Up 77.4% in October

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BLUA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter worth $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 2,233.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 223,310 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 32,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $267,000. 48.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

