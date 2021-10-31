BMO Capital Markets Downgrades First National Financial (TSE:FN) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First National Financial (TSE:FN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$46.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$54.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$49.08.

First National Financial stock opened at C$41.65 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$36.81 and a 52-week high of C$53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.88%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.90 per share, with a total value of C$25,042.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,569,145 shares in the company, valued at C$354,962,623.92.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

