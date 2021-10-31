BMO Capital Markets Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$54.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.83.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$34.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.62. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$16.92 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

