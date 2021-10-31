BMO Capital Markets Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$54.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.83.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$34.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.62. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$16.92 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

