BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DHF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 187,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,708. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHF. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

