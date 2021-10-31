BOMB (BOMB) Trading 20% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00002863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $357,589.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 901,861 coins and its circulating supply is 901,073 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

