BOMB Price Tops $1.74 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $357,589.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00002863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,843.93 or 0.99997546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00061539 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00041891 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.54 or 0.00625423 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001676 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 901,861 coins and its circulating supply is 901,073 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

