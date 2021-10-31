Bonfida Hits Market Capitalization of $343.64 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Bonfida coin can currently be bought for $7.65 or 0.00012654 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $343.64 million and $2.13 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bonfida has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00068785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00074384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00105853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,472.10 or 0.99985233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.78 or 0.06922475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00022714 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,899,753 coins and its circulating supply is 44,899,753 coins. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bonfida Coin Trading

