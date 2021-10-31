Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Bonterra Resources stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. Bonterra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.30.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
