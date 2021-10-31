Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Bonterra Resources stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. Bonterra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

