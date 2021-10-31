Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Raised to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $135.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $91.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $630,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 155.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 433.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.