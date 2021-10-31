Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Announces Earnings Results

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

NYSE:BAH opened at $86.86 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

