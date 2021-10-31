Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Invests $259.20 Billion in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 146,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,204,954,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.1% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,122.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,960.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,819.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,588.15. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,601.57 and a 52-week high of $2,973.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

