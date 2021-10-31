Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Invests $56.98 Billion in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 567,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,983,500,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,111,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,925,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,013,000 after buying an additional 775,917 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $151.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $152.43.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $1.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

