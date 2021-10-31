Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Takes $27.20 Billion Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 189,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,198,046,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 85.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $689,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 107.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 564,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,446,000 after purchasing an additional 292,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 59.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $224.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.44. The company has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.79 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

