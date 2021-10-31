Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Up 97.1% This Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.86 or 0.00004585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $159.37 million and $15.20 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 97.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.32 or 0.00297098 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00014442 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000877 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,731,803 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.