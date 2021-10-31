Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 481,644 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 29.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.