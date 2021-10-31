Boxer Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,088,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,600,000. Biomea Fusion comprises about 1.2% of Boxer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 7.26% of Biomea Fusion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,122,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,093,000. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,469,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,289,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,978.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. purchased 34,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $379,851.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 72,658 shares of company stock worth $847,712.

Shares of BMEA opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

