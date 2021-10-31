Boxer Capital LLC Invests $18.21 Million in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,341,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,205,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 5.88% of Elevation Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $8.27 on Friday. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.07.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.46). On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevation Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.37.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

