Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 1,290 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,800,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,123.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 38,838 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $256.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.31 and a 200-day moving average of $234.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.39 and a fifty-two week high of $257.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

