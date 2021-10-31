Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 8,316 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.