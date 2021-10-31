Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. MasTec comprises about 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.23% of MasTec worth $17,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $16,782,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 21.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.88. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

