Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 213,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,563,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

NYSE:JPM opened at $169.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $96.23 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $507.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.