Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.36% of TreeHouse Foods worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,755,000 after buying an additional 58,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,021,000 after buying an additional 1,329,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,231,000 after buying an additional 210,102 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,175,000 after acquiring an additional 308,620 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THS. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

NYSE:THS opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

