Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 1,280 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 299,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 116,864 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,421,000 after buying an additional 515,857 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 86,840 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 303,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 80,562 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

