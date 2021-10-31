Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 1,523 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up 1.0% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $197,054,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after buying an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after buying an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $82,602,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,829,000 after buying an additional 236,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $302.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.83 and a 1-year high of $307.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.22 and a 200 day moving average of $262.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.