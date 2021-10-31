Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 698,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 107,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 100,355 shares during the period. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.03. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

