Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Has $298.55 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278,720 shares during the period. AON makes up about 10.2% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $298,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $942,564,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 13,443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AON by 60.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after buying an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,976,000.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $319.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.44 and a 200 day moving average of $265.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several research firms have commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.15.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

