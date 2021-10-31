Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) vs. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Critical Review

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) and Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliant Earth Group N/A N/A N/A Charles & Colvard, Ltd. 32.65% 26.91% 23.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and Charles & Colvard, Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliant Earth Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Charles & Colvard, Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.71, suggesting a potential upside of 37.79%. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 24.17%. Given Brilliant Earth Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brilliant Earth Group is more favorable than Charles & Colvard, Ltd..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliant Earth Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Charles & Colvard, Ltd. $39.24 million 2.34 $12.81 million $0.42 7.19

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Brilliant Earth Group.

Summary

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. beats Brilliant Earth Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets. The Traditional segment consists of wholesale and retail customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

