Broad Run Investment Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Position in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,664 shares during the quarter. Drive Shack accounts for 0.3% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 111.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 28.5% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Drive Shack in the second quarter worth $37,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DS opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.40. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

