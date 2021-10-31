Broad Run Investment Management LLC Sells 20,984 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,140,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,984 shares during the period. CarMax makes up approximately 9.2% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $147,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in CarMax by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 69,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 47.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

NYSE KMX opened at $136.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average of $129.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.79 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

