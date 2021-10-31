Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the September 30th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSN opened at $9.97 on Friday. Broadstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

