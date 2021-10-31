Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BNL opened at $26.59 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 107.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNL shares. Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

