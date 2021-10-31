Brokerages Anticipate Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BRF’s earnings. BRF reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BRF will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BRF.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BRF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after acquiring an additional 850,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BRF by 54.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BRF by 127.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,964 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BRF by 230.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the first quarter worth $11,031,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. 4,610,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,347. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRF (BRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.