Brokerages Anticipate EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to post $174.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.13 million. EZCORP reported sales of $166.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $711.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710.99 million to $712.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $768.42 million, with estimates ranging from $762.52 million to $774.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.08 million.

EZPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of EZCORP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.46. 455,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.21 million, a P/E ratio of -25.72, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EZCORP by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,575,000 after purchasing an additional 199,277 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP lifted its position in EZCORP by 16.9% during the second quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 3,456,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in EZCORP by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,716,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in EZCORP by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,626,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 72,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in EZCORP by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 84,290 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

