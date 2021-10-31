Brokerages Expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $276.31 Million

Analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will post sales of $276.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $289.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

ALHC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.86. 296,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,648. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,000.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $467,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $3,290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $2,883,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

