Brokerages Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Aspen Technology reported earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $156.69. 454,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,229. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 31.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 13.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 16.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,181,000 after buying an additional 145,773 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth $742,000.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

