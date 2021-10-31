Brokerages Expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Post $0.52 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Aviat Networks reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aviat Networks.
Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. 245,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,075. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $320.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.16.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.
Aviat Networks Company Profile
Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.
