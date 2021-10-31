Brokerages Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $3.98. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings of $4.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $12.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $28.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.73 to $32.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. The company had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.40. 422,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,945. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 4.34. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

